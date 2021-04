Hrafnseyri

It's the birthplace of Jón Sigurðsson,who was the leader of the Icelandic campaign for self-determination in the 19th century.Right next to these beautiful little wood houses there is a museum that presents an introduction to Jón Sigurðsson, the national hero of Iceland This English version is aimed to give foreigners a general idea of who Jón Sigurðsson was. There is a small fee for adults, under 16 go free. It is only open in the busy summer months. The little houses are a very nice cafe, very cozy. They serve very good coffee and cookies. When we got there is was very cold and pouring rain so hot coffee and cookies were just what the doctor ordered.