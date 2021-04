Hotel Zetta

Having lived in San Francisco for about a year, the concept of staying at a hotel on my upcoming visit seemed strange. Yet, the Zetta —my home for three of my five nights there—was less of a hotel and more of a local hangout...and a very hip hangout at that. Location-wise, it’s in a great spot. The Westfield Shopping Center is literally next door and the Powell Street Bart station essentially underneath. During my days living in North Beach, I rarely left the neighborhood, so it was a refreshing change to experience a different side of San Francisco. As an art lover, I gravitated toward the Zetta’s interior decor immediately. The lobby does a really great job filling out the space. There’s a sleek bar across from the reception desk, plenty of seating and even a plinko wall. I used to watch The Price is Right religiously whenever I was home from school, so this was a standout feature for me. I also really appreciated the red phone booth near the elevator bank, which reminded me of my semester studying abroad in London. Beyond the cleverly designed lobby and lounge areas, there’s actually an underground exhibition of local artwork splattered on the walls. Everywhere, from ceilings to stairwells, graffiti-style artwork meets your gaze. While the grittiness of street art might feel like a contrast to the more elegant lobby furnishings, that too is a bit of an illusion. For example, many of the fixtures are made from recycled and reusable materials. In terms of amenities, there’s pretty much everything one might expect at a four-star property plus a few unexpected perks. Right above the lobby is a “Playroom,” for adults, complete with a pool table, shuffleboard, ping pong and more. There’s also a wellness center and a British brasserie called the Cavalier serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. I found the Zetta to almost be like a home away from home, except a lot cleaner and in a better part of town. On my last night in San Francisco, two friends and I enjoyed a bottle of red wine at the S&R Lounge, which hardly feels like a typical hotel bar. There’s also Marianne’s (part of The Cavalier), an intimate spot serving craft cocktails in an old-fashioned, eclectic setting.