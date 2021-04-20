Hotel Derek
2525 W Loop S Fwy
| +1 713-961-3000
Photo courtesy of Hotel Derek
Hotel DerekOpen since 2001, the hotel pays homage to Houston’s rich roots in the oil industry with black granite lobby floors and a vast collection of Texas wildcatter images by famed photographer Arthur Meyerson. A wildcatter is a nickname for a person who does exploratory drilling, and the hotel’s name is a variation on an oil “derrick” drilling rig.
Streamlined and modern, the property underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation after Destination Hotels acquired it in 2012. Guest rooms have a neutral palette with bold accent colors, graphic textiles, and contemporary furnishings including platform beds and banquette seating. Expansive windows with city views are standard. The business center is open 24 hours, and the pet-friendly property has a “Wag Lounge” for guest dogs.
Hotel Derek: Inner Loop Boutique Hotel
Across the street from Houston's infamous shopping mecca, the Galleria mall, sits Hotel Derek. The name is a play on the "derrick" oil drilling rig, a nod to the city's black gold roots, which continues on the inside with black granite lobby floors. It's also gives you convenient access to Houston's 610 loop.
Feeling Special at Houston’s Hotel Derek
Houston’s Hotel Derek invites you to be yourself by injecting your own personality into every element, with out-of-the-box thinking that includes a Western movie projected every night onto a wall of the outdoor pool, and a Starbucks coffee spot that morphs into a popup Eurobar in the evenings—a super-trendy experimental spot off the already well-stocked bar, the VIN. The restaurant has a great menu, but it’s the breakfast buffet that is a revelation; the chef clearly goes out of his way to make an impression. Formerly a victim of the excessive moneyed masculinity of late 1980s décor, the property went through a transformation in 2013 of both remodeling and culture. It now prides itself on boutique, contemporary fun that attracts a similar vibe in its clientele. Whimsical touches throughout the hotel include a painted cow in the lobby named Mooshine, and oil derrick art and décor throughout (the name Derek is a play on the black gold that made Houston so rich). Every piece of the hotel is well-designed and well-thought-out, from the amenities in the gym to the delightful rooms, which are both beautiful and exceptionally comfortable. The business traveler is catered to with a portion of each room devoted to a workspace, and free wi-fi throughout the hotel that’s not even password protected. The Hotel Derek also welcomes animal lovers; dogs are welcome, with 25% of the $100 pet fee donated to the SPCA.