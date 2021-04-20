Feeling Special at Houston’s Hotel Derek

Houston’s Hotel Derek invites you to be yourself by injecting your own personality into every element, with out-of-the-box thinking that includes a Western movie projected every night onto a wall of the outdoor pool, and a Starbucks coffee spot that morphs into a popup Eurobar in the evenings—a super-trendy experimental spot off the already well-stocked bar, the VIN. The restaurant has a great menu, but it’s the breakfast buffet that is a revelation; the chef clearly goes out of his way to make an impression. Formerly a victim of the excessive moneyed masculinity of late 1980s décor, the property went through a transformation in 2013 of both remodeling and culture. It now prides itself on boutique, contemporary fun that attracts a similar vibe in its clientele. Whimsical touches throughout the hotel include a painted cow in the lobby named Mooshine, and oil derrick art and décor throughout (the name Derek is a play on the black gold that made Houston so rich). Every piece of the hotel is well-designed and well-thought-out, from the amenities in the gym to the delightful rooms, which are both beautiful and exceptionally comfortable. The business traveler is catered to with a portion of each room devoted to a workspace, and free wi-fi throughout the hotel that’s not even password protected. The Hotel Derek also welcomes animal lovers; dogs are welcome, with 25% of the $100 pet fee donated to the SPCA.