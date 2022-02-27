Where are you going?
Holeman and Finch Public House

2277 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Website
| +1 404-948-1175
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 5pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am

Holeman and Finch Public House

In a city full of burger joints, Holeman and Finch Public House stands out for its extensive drink selection and Southern twist on farm-to-table fare. Tucked into the back of an apartment complex on Peachtree Street, the popular spot serves specialty cocktails and what seems like every obscure beer, wine, and liquor that exists. In fact, H&F also owns a bottle shop, where it sells many of its rarest selections. To pair with your drink, the restaurant offers a signature burger with two patties, cheese, onions, pickles, and a side of fries. What makes it so fantastic, however, is the bun, which H&F bakes in-house and even sells to other restaurants. It was originally available only after 10 p.m. nightly or during Sunday brunch, and the restaurant once made just  24 each day. To make matters more complicated, H&F doesn’t take reservations, so it’s not uncommon to find a line out the door and a wait time of up to 2.5 hours. Plan accordingly.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

