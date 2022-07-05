Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lavaux

Lavaux-Oron District, Switzerland
Website
Lavaux Forel (Lavaux) Switzerland

Lavaux

Switzerland only exports 1 to 2 percent of its wine production, so few know of its stony whites, which pair ideally with raw hard and melted Swiss cheeses. While most cantons make wine, there are few places better to sip Swiss wines than the UNESCO-listed Lavaux, dangling on the banks of Lake Geneva and 90 minutes north of the city in Canton Vaud. An e-bike is the best way to explore the steep hilly region peppered with slate-roofed chapels and chocolate-box villages. The grapes here were planted by 9th-century monks; the terraces they built for them are lined with stone walls that retain the sun’s heat, extending the grape-growing season. Unique varietals like ermitage, doral, and gamay, and ancient Lémanic reds like the Plant-Robert varietal, are grown only here. E-bike rentals can be picked up from most Swiss railway stations; Lausanne, 20 minutes away, is the closest. As with all wineries in Switzerland, calling ahead to arrange a visit is essential.
By Adam H. Graham , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari