An hour outside of Zurich is Mount Rigi, one of the most stunning places I’ve ever seen. Departing from Zurich on a day tour, we drove by bus to Lucerne where we were lead to a cable car depot at the foothill of the mountain before continuing uphill by train. This took us close to the summit where we carried on by foot. We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day. The air was fresh, the lake crystal clear, the sky blue, the sun bright and the experience priceless. Once atop the mountain within the Alps, we were in awe of the spectacular panoramic views, we contemplated life and took time out for lunch at the hilltop restaurant before heading back to Lucerne by ferry before dusk. As you see here, it was a joyful day. We did flips and cartwheels amid the Alps to mark the success of our accomplished journey. It’s most definitely a day I won’t forget.