Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Greve in Chianti

Greve in Chianti, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Lunch Stop on the Chianti Road Greve In Chianti Italy

Lunch Stop on the Chianti Road

If you find yourself on a road trip from Florence into the Tuscan countryside, take the Chianti road and stop for lunch or a stroll in Greve in Chianti. The town square often hosts a market—we were there on the flower market day—and houses a Museo de Vino. Many open-air restaurants line the square for a long Italian lunch of antipasto, primi platti, secondi platti, and dolce. Make sure your carafe is full at each course of the vino de la casa for your first taste of chianti in the countryside.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points