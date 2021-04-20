Lunch Stop on the Chianti Road
If you find yourself on a road trip from Florence
into the Tuscan countryside, take the Chianti road and stop for lunch or a stroll in Greve in Chianti. The town square often hosts a market—we were there on the flower market day—and houses a Museo de Vino. Many open-air restaurants line the square for a long Italian lunch of antipasto, primi platti, secondi platti, and dolce. Make sure your carafe is full at each course of the vino de la casa for your first taste of chianti in the countryside.