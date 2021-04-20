Grenjaðarstaður
Grenjaðarstaður, Iceland
Turf farmI've seen as many of these farm houses as I could while in Iceland. Entered a few too. They knew how to build a house back then. When you get inside it's warm and feels like the entire house is soundproof. They are so darn pretty too. Not touristy at all, there were 2 other people. This is why I always wanted to go to Iceland, you get to see beautiful places without half a million people in your face. The farm is open from June till August so go and see it!!
Grenjaðarstaður
Northwest of Mývatn, around halfway to Húsavík off Route 87, Grenjaðarstaður is a nineteenth-century church and block of turf-roofed farmhouses – well insulated from the icy prevailing winds – sitting exposed in a broad valley. The estate was founded in medieval times (a contemporary altar cloth from the original church is now in the Paris Louvre) when it counted as one of the best holdings in all Iceland, and now comprises the largest collection of period buildings in the country. Most of the rooms are kept as they were when last lived in, full of household items and farming implements from days gone by, though one building has been taken back to its original state, with beaten earth floors and central stone fireplace and kitchen.
There was nobody there except for 2 bikers but more people should visit these charming little places. I absolutely fell in love with the old Icelandic farms and tried to see as many as I could. This particular one is open only in June and August.
