Grenjaðarstaður

Turf farm I've seen as many of these farm houses as I could while in Iceland. Entered a few too. They knew how to build a house back then. When you get inside it's warm and feels like the entire house is soundproof. They are so darn pretty too. Not touristy at all, there were 2 other people. This is why I always wanted to go to Iceland, you get to see beautiful places without half a million people in your face. The farm is open from June till August so go and see it!!