Greenwell's Bat-A-Ball & Family Fun Park
35 NE Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA
| +1 239-574-4386
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri 12pm - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm
A Day to Play at Mike Greenwell's Family Fun ParkHave fun in the beautiful Florida sunshine at Mike Greenwell's Family Fun Park. The park includes a 19-hole mini golf course, a go-cart track, paint ball, batting cages, a giant indoor arcade, fish feeding pond, a playground, and more. Mike Greenwell's also has a retail store to stock up on paintball gear.
Dugout Sports Bar & Grill is the onsite restaurant known for their $2 drafts every day, all day. On weekends, the bar hosts live music, bike nights, and other fun events.