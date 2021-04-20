Green Lakes State Park
7900 Green Lakes Rd, Fayetteville, NY 13066, USA
| +1 315-637-6111
Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm
Regaining Your Inner Child at Green LakesSpend an entire day at Green Lakes, with its crystalline water and abundance of trees. Biking and walking down the nature trails, hiking, fishing, and purchase some food to enjoy on a blanket or at a picnic table are only some of the options the park offers. You'll feel the kind of magic children are known for feeling.
The playground is one of the most fun and original and I've ever seen, and my adventurous boyfriend was so impressed that his brother could barely get us out in time for Thanksgiving dinner. If one day isn't enough for you, pitch a tent and wake up by the calm waters to live in this natural gem one more day.