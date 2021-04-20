Snorkeling Great Guana Cay

Where are you going?
The Alma G is a freighter that blew ashore during Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Rent a boat in Treasure Cay and head to Guana Cay for a day of snorkeling on the Atlantic side of the island. On your way from Treasure Cay, the Alma G will be visible off the starboard side. If you wish to explore the ship up close you can anchor in a protected cove about 100 meters slightly astern of her starboard side then quite easily walk the remaining distance. While some of the ship's iron has been salvaged there is still plenty of the interior to see via the gaping hole on her starboard side. Lots of sharp edges and rusting metal so keep little ones close if they're with you.
By Bryan Leist

Perfect Beach

There are not many places in the world with beaches so perfect, that all your pictures look like postcards! The Bahamas is certainly one.

