Life is Grand in Bangkok

If you're spending time in Bangkok, the Grand Palace is an absolute. This collection of buildings in the heart of the city will wow you in scale, passion, and color. Until 1925 this was the official residence of the king and while the present monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, lives at the Chitralada Palace, he'll still use the Grand Palace for official annual events. On the grounds, you'll notice the Royal Grand Palace and the exceptional Emerald Buddha (while visiting the Wat Phra Kaew/Royal Chapel).



It is incredibly uplifting and extremely warm, while you're in the complex. Enjoy a day exploring the palace but be sure to hydrate and wear sunscreen.