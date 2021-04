No trip to Bangkok is complete without a visit to the Grand Palace, which rests elegantly in the middle of the city on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. From the outside walls to the inside decor, the palace is positively dripping with vibrant colors and incredible architectural detail. The intricacy of the craftsmanship on each of these buildings is absolutely amazing. You can spend an entire day exploring the 2.3 million square foot complex. From the pavilions, gardens and courtyards to the statues and iconic heads that adorn almost every surface, it's a photographer's dream—and that's not even counting the people-watching! The next time you swing through Bangkok , look for the shimmering gold city within the city, and you will discover a Grand Palace indeed.