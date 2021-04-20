Gastown
Gastown, Vancouver, BC, Canada
GastownThe Gastown neighborhood dates back to the Victorian era when “Gassy Jack” Deighton opened a saloon in a burgeoning sawmilling settlement. Now its grand heritage buildings—in Romanesque, Edwardian and Victorian Italianate styles—and brick-paved streets are home to art galleries, design shops and stylish eateries. Don’t miss the statue of the storied tavern owner in Maple Tree Square and Water Street's famous steam clock, built in 1977, which sounds off every 15 minutes.
almost 7 years ago
Beautiful Street Art in Gastown
While the Red Room Bar itself is a pretty fun bar, what with its video games and friendly staff, the real attraction of this area is the street art you see when you exit. The entire alley is coated in compelling and passionately painted art, as are many alleys in the Gastown area of Vancouver. Graffiti spotting in this area is super fun and intriguing, just be careful in the alleys and always go in the day time.
almost 7 years ago
Gastown From The Top
Gastown is obviously a great place to explore by foot, but from the rooftops of its buildings, you get a really incredible view of Vancouver