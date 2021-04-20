Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Garbatella

00154 Garbatella RM, Italy
Website
Garbatella Garbatella Italy
Garbatella Garbatella Italy
Garbatella Garbatella Italy
Garbatella Garbatella Italy

Garbatella

The angular fascist architecture of Rome's Garbatella neighborhood is a far cry from the charming cobblestoned streets found elsewhere in the city. Modern art fans flock here to visit galleries like 999 and 10b Photography, and street artists such as Herbert Baglione, Moneyless, and Invader have "tattooed" the concrete walls and houses with bold murals depicting images of lovers embracing and music playing. (A local favorite is the 2013 mural Your Act by Sten + Lex, which was almost fully sponsored by crowd-funding.)
By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points