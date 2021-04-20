Garbatella
The angular fascist architecture of Rome's Garbatella neighborhood is a far cry from the charming cobblestoned streets found elsewhere in the city. Modern art fans flock here to visit galleries like 999 and 10b Photography, and street artists such as Herbert Baglione, Moneyless, and Invader have "tattooed" the concrete walls and houses with bold murals depicting images of lovers embracing and music playing. (A local favorite is the 2013 mural Your Act
by Sten + Lex, which was almost fully sponsored by crowd-funding.)