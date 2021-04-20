Fort Canning Park River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037

Edible Garden, Fort Canning Park, Singapore Tour the spice garden at Fort Canning Park with a botanist to see and smell chilies of all types as well as lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, curry leaves, limes, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise, Clemenceau Avenue, and River Valley Road. —Jessica Battilana



This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.