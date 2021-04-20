Fort Canning Park
Edible Garden, Fort Canning Park, SingaporeTour the spice garden at Fort Canning Park with a botanist to see and smell chilies of all types as well as lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, curry leaves, limes, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise, Clemenceau Avenue, and River Valley Road. —Jessica Battilana
For the past few years, The Singapore Repertory Theatre has been putting on increasingly imaginative productions of Shakespeare plays with lavish, sometimes modern, sets and seasoned casts. The next installment will be The Merchant of Venice in late spring 2014. There are some corporate hospitality boxes, but for the most part it's open seating on the lawn. So buy your ticket in advance and arrive with your picnic early to get a good spot. The shows are immensely popular, for good reason, and they often sell out. www.srt.com.sg