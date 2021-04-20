Where are you going?
Fort Canning Park

River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037
+65 1800 471 7300
Edible Garden, Fort Canning Park, Singapore

Tour the spice garden at Fort Canning Park with a botanist to see and smell chilies of all types as well as lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, curry leaves, limes, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise, Clemenceau Avenue, and River Valley Road. —Jessica Battilana

This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.
By Afar Magazine

Arwen Joyce
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Shakespeare in the Park

For the past few years, The Singapore Repertory Theatre has been putting on increasingly imaginative productions of Shakespeare plays with lavish, sometimes modern, sets and seasoned casts. The next installment will be The Merchant of Venice in late spring 2014. There are some corporate hospitality boxes, but for the most part it's open seating on the lawn. So buy your ticket in advance and arrive with your picnic early to get a good spot. The shows are immensely popular, for good reason, and they often sell out. www.srt.com.sg
