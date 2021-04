Florence in Photos

No matter how long your stay in Florence , some of the "must sees" are exactly that - must sees. Don't pass up on viewing the Duomo's splendid interior and the amazing view from atop the dome. The Uffizi, Basilica di Santa Maria Novella, Boboli Gardens... all are so worth your time, if you have some.However, some of the simplest pleasures are practically underfoot. The street vendors, particularly the vegetable/fruit stands abound with activity, and for me, stir the senses in a way that the magnificent, yet static Florence gems can't quite replicate. Without question, it's impossible not to be in awe of this amazing Italian city, regardless of what you choose to take in...