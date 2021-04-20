Florence in Photos

Enjoying Lemoncello in Florence

Florence can unfortunately be a pricey place when you're looking to enjoy a good lunch. But look no further than I Fratellini, which offers a nice selection of fresh, delicious sandwiches, all of which are surprisingly affordable by Florentine standards. The other great thing about I Fratellini, aside from its must-try sandwiches, is the variety of tasty limoncellos it offers. A concoction of lemon zest, sugar, and grain spirits, limoncello made with lemons from the Amalfi Coast is arguably the best, and you can find several varieties here. If you want to try something uniquely Italian, stop by a local fiaschetteria and ask for a sip of a high-quality limoncello—a taste of Italy's famous "la dolce vita."