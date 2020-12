An evening out in Florence often kicks off at around 7pm with an aperitivo and there are plenty of great bars in the city to choose from. The drink of choice for many Florentines is a Spritz, a refreshing mix of prosecco and either Campari or bright orange Aperol, a similar but sweeter concoction. In many bars, a serve-yourself buffet of hot and cold snacks is included in the price of your aperitivo setting you up for your evening entertainment of choice.