Dragons, Lions, and Harry Potter: Your Perfect Family Adventure Awaits

Standing within the royal gardens of Versailles with your children, it’s easy to think that this is the fanciest house they will ever lay eyes on. Eyes agog, they’re interacting with your tour guide, having already learned on the train ride from Paris that Louis XIV—who designed the palace—became king at just five years old. From here, you’ll go on to explore the interior, where your brood will be encouraged to consider what life was like within its walls—and day dream about which room they’d make their own.

When traveling with kids, nothing is more important than keeping them engaged—which is exactly the goal of the family-friendly tours offered by Context Travel, an AFAR partner. Excursions range from half-days to 7 days, and each is led by a real expert in their field—like an art historian or archaeologist—who has experience working with kids (especially those 12 and under). Regardless of which tour you choose, expect fun activities—like scavenger hunts and hands on projects—designed specifically around the unique way that kids engage with art and culture.

From Venice to Versailles, here’s a look at what Context has in store just for families.

Photo by Candré Mandawe

Kids may think vacations are not for learning, but it’s impossible to visit Italy without coming away with some knowledge of its rich history—especially if you book one of these tours.

Venice: Make exploring even more exciting with an expert-led scavenger hunt designed for kids ages four to 11. The goal is to search for lions—a symbol of the city—at places like St. Mark’s Square and Doge’s Palace.

Florence: Children hunt for different symbols during a Renaissance-focused tour, with stops at the Duomo, Ponte Vecchio, and Piazza della Signoria.

Pompeii: A local historian or archaeologist leads an all-day interactive tour, which includes engaging activities about the ancient civilization.