Dragons, Lions, and Harry Potter: Your Perfect Family Adventure Awaits

Jul 22, 2019
Your clan is sure to stay engaged when you take one of these expert-led day tours.
Standing within the royal gardens of Versailles with your children, it’s easy to think that this is the fanciest house they will ever lay eyes on. Eyes agog, they’re interacting with your tour guide, having already learned on the train ride from Paris that Louis XIV—who designed the palace—became king at just five years old. From here, you’ll go on to explore the interior, where your brood will be encouraged to consider what life was like within its walls—and day dream about which room they’d make their own.
When traveling with kids, nothing is more important than keeping them engaged—which is exactly the goal of the family-friendly tours offered by Context Travel, an AFAR partner. Excursions range from half-days to 7 days, and each is led by a real expert in their field—like an art historian or archaeologist—who has experience working with kids (especially those 12 and under). Regardless of which tour you choose, expect fun activities—like scavenger hunts and hands on projects—designed specifically around the unique way that kids engage with art and culture.
From Venice to Versailles, here’s a look at what Context has in store just for families.
Kids may think vacations are not for learning, but it’s impossible to visit Italy without coming away with some knowledge of its rich history—especially if you book one of these tours.
Did you know that the Spanish city has a large population of dragons? If you know where to look, you’ll see them in countless building facades around town, especially in the Gothic Quarter. On an interactive, family-friendly tour, a local historian or architect will lead the way as the kids are encouraged to search for the mythical creatures and learn about the area’s history in the process.
Art projects are a great way to get kids engaged, and during London’s artist-led drawing workshop, you’ll get sketchbooks and materials to create your very own souvenirs of city landmarks and views, along with some tips from your guide on proper technique.
Show Your Harry Potter Love in Edinburgh
Fans of J.K. Rowling’s famous series will no doubt love the Harry Potter-themed tour in Edinburgh, Scotland, a city known for inspiring authors like Robert Louis Stevenson and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle of Sherlock Holmes fame. Along with a literary expert, you’ll visit the Writers Museum—home to many original manuscripts—and visit sites that inspired Harry Potter.
Versailles is an easy day trip from Paris, and experiencing this 1,000-acre estate is also easy—and interesting—with the help of a guide trained in French art and history (and in working with children!). During the palace tour for kids, you’ll explore the expansive gardens while playing interactive games before heading inside to the palace, which has a whopping 2,300 rooms.
