These are the European Food Experiences That You Just Can't Miss

Jul 22, 2019
Photo by Jessica To'oto'o
Do a deep dive into local European cuisine on an expert-led day tour.
Arriving at a charming, family-owned gelatería in Rome, you’re faced with a difficult decision: what flavor to order? Luckily, there’s no wrong answer. This artisanal dessert is not only delicious, but also the ideal culmination of a walking and eating tour through Rome. Along the way, you’ve learned how to drink coffee like a local and sampled the famed pizza bianca—all under the tutelage of a culinary historian.
Fascinating outings led by real experts in their field are the specialty of Context Travel, an AFAR partner offering private, small group, and custom tours around the globe that range from two hours to multiple days. Regardless of the destination or theme, you’ll learn from an authority with an advanced degree or extensive professional experience, like a pastry chef in Paris or a cheesemonger in London. And you’ll finish your tour with a deeper understanding of a destination.
From Florence to Athens, here’s a taste of what Context has cooking in Europe this summer.
Drink up the knowledge of a professional sommelier on Context’s wine-tasting tour. You’ll sample whites and reds from regions like Burgundy and Bordeaux, paired with charcuterie and cheese—and learn how to read a French wine label. Or join a chef on an epicurean adventure around the City of Light, stopping at artisanal boulangeries and fromageries to sample two of the city’s most cherished food groups.
Head straight for the most delectable places in Italy’s quintessential Tuscan city on this gastronomic tour with a local chef. You’ll visit bakeries, shops, and cafés in the historic district to sample everything from truffle sandwiches to salami and gelato. Or take a classic Italian cooking class with a professional chef. Shop for ingredients at St. Ambrogio market, then learn how to turn them into made-from-scratch tagliatelle and cantuccini in a private home.
Savor Barcelona’s Culinary Highlights
Experience La Boqueria market with a local chef on this culinary exploration of the Barcelona institution. You’ll learn a bit of history and sample tapas at the market before tasting traditional foods at specialty shops in the Gothic Quarter. Have a sweet tooth? Opt for a chef-led chocolate tour, which starts at the city’s port (where Christopher Columbus is said to have arrived with cacao beans from the Americas) and stops for treats at top-notch chocolate makers and cafés.
A perfect day in the Portuguese capital commences with a pastéis de nata (egg custard-filled pastry)—and that’s exactly how Context’s culinary food tour begins. Then it’s off to eat some fish (likely bacalhau, or salt cod), cheese, and perhaps even a sour-cherry liquor called ginja.
Try Traditional Foods in Rome
On this culinary tour of Rome—led by a gastronomic expert—you’ll receive not only a great introduction to Roman food, but also to the city itself. Make stops in the Jewish Ghetto (for fried artichokes) and the neighborhood around the Pantheon (for a cappuccino), sampling pizza and gelato along the way.
Wensleydale, Stilton, and cheddar are just a few of the varieties you’ll try on this cheese-tasting tour led by a cheesemonger. Try seasonal varieties of cheese, along with chutney, bread, and beverages. Of course, you can’t visit London without a proper pint. On a London pub tour, you’ll delve deep into the long tradition of the British pub and the craft of local brews.
Leave it to a local chef to provide an overview of traditional Greek flavors on Context’s culinary tour of Athens. Weave your way among the vendors at Varvakios Market as you sample yogurt and honey (among other bites), then finish with a rustic lunch—complete with Greek wine—at a popular tavern.
