These are the European Food Experiences That You Just Can't Miss

Arriving at a charming, family-owned gelatería in Rome, you’re faced with a difficult decision: what flavor to order? Luckily, there’s no wrong answer. This artisanal dessert is not only delicious, but also the ideal culmination of a walking and eating tour through Rome. Along the way, you’ve learned how to drink coffee like a local and sampled the famed pizza bianca—all under the tutelage of a culinary historian.

Fascinating outings led by real experts in their field are the specialty of Context Travel, an AFAR partner offering private, small group, and custom tours around the globe that range from two hours to multiple days. Regardless of the destination or theme, you’ll learn from an authority with an advanced degree or extensive professional experience, like a pastry chef in Paris or a cheesemonger in London. And you’ll finish your tour with a deeper understanding of a destination.

From Florence to Athens, here’s a taste of what Context has cooking in Europe this summer.

Drink up the knowledge of a professional sommelier on Context’s wine-tasting tour. You’ll sample whites and reds from regions like Burgundy and Bordeaux, paired with charcuterie and cheese—and learn how to read a French wine label. Or join a chef on an epicurean adventure around the City of Light, stopping at artisanal boulangeries and fromageries to sample two of the city’s most cherished food groups.