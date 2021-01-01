What to Do in Tuscany

No matter your interests and passions, you can indulge them in Tuscany. Art fans will marvel at world-famous works at the Uffizi, architecture buffs can visit stunning cathedrals and palazzi (not to mention a famous leaning tower), and shoppers will find goodies both designer and handcrafted. Cooking classes, vineyard tours, and scenic country drives with stops at medieval hill towns are just a few more options in the heart of Italy.