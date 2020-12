Tuscany is one of Italy's foremost wine-producing regions, and there are plenty opportunities in Florence to sample both the celebrated regional wines and vintages from further afield. Wine bars in Florence range from tiny, hole-in-the-wall joints serving basic chianti and simple snacks to more sophisticated bars (enoteche) where the wines on offer will span Italy and the food menu may run to truffle sandwiches and a choice of top-notch cheeses and cold cuts.