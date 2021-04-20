Lynn Canyon Park

Are You Afraid Of Heights?

Are you afraid of heights? No? Then try out the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge in Lynn Valley on the North Shore of Vancouver. It's not as tall as the Capilano Suspension Bridge but we still had lots of fun. It's no where near as crowded as Capilano, plus this one is free, which makes a huge difference when you're with the family or large group. Once on the other side, there are quite a few trails to wander on.