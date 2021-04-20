Lynn Canyon Park
3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7J 3G3, Canada
+1 604-990-3755
Lynn CanyonThe Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge, in northern Vancouver, is one of Lynn Valley's best-kept secrets. The 50 meter high bridge stretches across a beautiful canyon with waterfalls and deep pools below. The best part is, it's free of charge.
Crossing the bridge is always an exciting experience, it bounces up and down and sways from side to side with every step. The bridge is quite narrow, and crossing becomes a little nerve-racking when there are several others trying to cross at the same time. The view from the middle of the bridge is breathtaking!
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Walk Vancouver's Suspension Bridges
One of Vancouver’s main attractions is the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, which features a spectacular view from the 450-foot suspension bridge and a labyrinth of bridges called the Cliffwalk. The entrance fee is $37.95 CAD.
The budget-friendly alternative is Lynn Canyon Park. The highlight is a 50-meter high suspension bridge and scenic hiking trails. Admission is free but go early to avoid the tour buses that arrive at midday. It’s a great place for solo travelers to spent the day hiking and reading a good book!
almost 7 years ago
Are You Afraid Of Heights?
Are you afraid of heights? No? Then try out the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge in Lynn Valley on the North Shore of Vancouver. It's not as tall as the Capilano Suspension Bridge but we still had lots of fun. It's no where near as crowded as Capilano, plus this one is free, which makes a huge difference when you're with the family or large group. Once on the other side, there are quite a few trails to wander on.