A sliver of pines in the distance, Fannette Island sparkled like a rough diamond. We had driven past Tahoe City over Fanny Bridge and towards Emerald Bay in pursuit of what the locals said was "the prettiest view in town." They also advised us to arrive early so we could get some decent parking, but alas the parking lot was jam packed. Finally, when a spot opened up at the Emerald Bay State Park, we dashed off to the lookout to spot the lone island. Fannette Island is small but the colors of the lake vary from dark navy to aquamarine, and it is orbited by dozens of colorful kayaks on any given day. A granite-studded island, it resisted glacial erosion, along with the famed Emerald Bay. Fannette Island also has the remains of a castle/tea house owned by the same the Emerald State Park which owns Vikingsholm, a 38-room mansion on the shore of Emerald Bay. The only way to reach Emerald Bay is through a paved road perfect for a delicious hike. No cars are allowed down to the bay. When you're there, enjoy an afternoon of swimming and kayaking, and try to spot the underwater wrecks near the island (you're not allowed to swim to the island from the bay shore, however). This is one spot not to miss on Lake Tahoe