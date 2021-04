El Rossinyel, Carrer Andrea Doria, 25 Carrer d'Andrea Dòria, 25, 08003 Barcelona, Spain

Hearty home-style food at El Rossinyol A short walk from the Barceloneta Market, El Rossinyol is frequented by locals for tasty tapas, cold beers, and hefty midday meals. Rotating daily specials include traditional favorites like Paella, and roast pork with potatoes and peppers. House wine is inexpensive and included in fixed price menus, if not the best.