Quimet & Quimet

Best Bite in Town

There are people with closets bigger than the usable space in this standing-room-only tapas bar. There are also $400 meals with less satisfying morsels than the pinxo of salmon, truffled honey, and tart yogurt served here. The family-run eatery is as casual as they come, but the owner leaves no question that he means business as he takes orders, constructs two-bite masterpieces, and pours generous glasses of wine. The high-low menu has enough range to accommodate any foodie’s palate; whether you order the sea urchin with caviar or the potato chips with honey and vinegar, there is no disappointment to be had.