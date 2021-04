Quimet & Quimet

You would think my best friend and I would have heard of this place from our pre-trip research before traveling to Barcelona in November of 2014, but somehow it eluded us. We asked a bartender at a spot near our hotel where we would find the best tapas in town. God bless him, he made us a list, and this was top of it. Understandably so. It's tiny, gorgeous, a little loud, aromatic, fantastic. You will have to summon your will and a little physicality to get in. You will have about five inches of table or counter space to work with. You will be handing plates and drinks back to your fellow diners, and they to you. Like us, you will rave about the Iberian pork cheek, yogurt, tuna with artichoke, smoked salmon, homemade chips with olive oil and honey -- whatever -- and all served with or on wonderful crusty bread. You will drink their beer and cava. You will regret nothing. The food was so flavorful my buddy and I were laughing at the end. One of the ladies behind the counter was flattered to the point that she gave us a few free small samples of things, including a taste of some apricot/butterscotch jam (with alcohol) that I'm now regretting not buying a case of. This place is the best of Barcelona.