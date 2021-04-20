Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ed's Bar

Martintar, Nadi, Fiji
+679 672 4650
Tip a Beer with Locals Nadi Fiji

More info

Sun - Wed 5pm - 2am
Thur - Sat 5pm - 5am

Tip a Beer with Locals

If you want a bar frequented by tourists and expats, try Cardo's Upstairs, Hamburg Bar or the Bounty.

If you want to get a bit more into local culture, join a mix of patrons at Ed's. Arrive early if you want an outside seat; head inside to play pool or hit the dance floor. There are often live bands here, too.

Food is available, but the main focus is the bar.

NOTE: Location marker may not be accurate. The bar is located at Lot 51, Queens Road, in the Martintar area between Nadi and the airport.

Photo by Tomoaki INABA/Flickr.
By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points