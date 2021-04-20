Ed's Bar
Martintar, Nadi, Fiji
+679 672 4650
More info
Sun - Wed 5pm - 2am
Thur - Sat 5pm - 5am
Tip a Beer with LocalsIf you want a bar frequented by tourists and expats, try Cardo's Upstairs, Hamburg Bar or the Bounty.
If you want to get a bit more into local culture, join a mix of patrons at Ed's. Arrive early if you want an outside seat; head inside to play pool or hit the dance floor. There are often live bands here, too.
Food is available, but the main focus is the bar.
NOTE: Location marker may not be accurate. The bar is located at Lot 51, Queens Road, in the Martintar area between Nadi and the airport.
Photo by Tomoaki INABA/Flickr.