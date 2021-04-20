Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik
12 Ulica Frana Supila
| +385 20 300 300
More info
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
Hotel ExcelsiorThe Adriatic Luxury Hotels group offers a number of lodging options in the city. The landmark Excelsior is a short walk from Old Town and faces the Adriatic. A recent renovation updated the 158 large guest rooms with natural tones and dark-wood furnishings.—David Farley
This appeared in the March/April 2018 issue.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 5 years ago
Gorgeous view of the City and the Sea!
We couldn't get enough of the incredible setting that allowed us both access to Dubrovnik and all of its sites. But, also the opportunity to relax, retreat and swim in sea. The Hotel Excelsior was the perfect place to stay while in Dubrovnik.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Luxury Living in Dubrovnik
There is no shortage of places to spend the night in and around Dubrovnik, but one of the best is the Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik. Known as one of the top hotels in the world, its location just a few steps from the historic old town of Dubrovnik means not only great access, but amazing views as well. Spend the afternoon sipping a cocktail on their patio and watch as the sun descends into the impossibly blue waters.