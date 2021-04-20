Luxury Living in Dubrovnik

There is no shortage of places to spend the night in and around Dubrovnik, but one of the best is the Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik. Known as one of the top hotels in the world, its location just a few steps from the historic old town of Dubrovnik means not only great access, but amazing views as well. Spend the afternoon sipping a cocktail on their patio and watch as the sun descends into the impossibly blue waters.