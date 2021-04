Downtown Houston Tunnel System

Although most of Texas’s underground attractions were formed by Mother Nature over millions of years, there is one in Houston that stretches for some 95 city blocks, or roughly six miles, 20 feet below the downtown city streets. Residents of Houston refer to this unusual network of climate-controlled pedestrian walkways as simply “the Tunnel” and while some “underground cities” like Montreal’s provide an escape from biting winter temperatures, Houston’s is a sanctuary when temperatures soar in the summer. Linking the Theater District with hotels, office buildings, and retail stores, these tunnels provide an unusual way to explore the sites of Houston.