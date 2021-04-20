Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Downtown Houston Tunnel System

909 Fannin St #1650, Houston, TX 77010, USA
Website
| +1 713-650-3022
Downtown Houston Tunnel System Houston Texas United States
Beneath the City Streets Houston Texas United States
Downtown Houston Tunnel System Houston Texas United States
Beneath the City Streets Houston Texas United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Downtown Houston Tunnel System

Unless you work in downtown Houston, you might not know about the intricate system of air-conditioned skywalks and underground walkways connecting the downtown area and filled with restaurants, businesses, and shopping—you can grab lunch and get your hair cut without ever seeing sunlight (or breaking a sweat in the Texas summer heat). The system, known simply as the Tunnel to Houstonians, spans seven miles and links 80 buildings. It’s open regular business hours Monday through Friday; closed on weekends. Phil Stewart with Discover Houston Tours leads regular excursions through the Tunnel.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Texas Tourism
about 5 years ago

Beneath the City Streets

Although most of Texas’s underground attractions were formed by Mother Nature over millions of years, there is one in Houston that stretches for some 95 city blocks, or roughly six miles, 20 feet below the downtown city streets. Residents of Houston refer to this unusual network of climate-controlled pedestrian walkways as simply “the Tunnel” and while some “underground cities” like Montreal’s provide an escape from biting winter temperatures, Houston’s is a sanctuary when temperatures soar in the summer. Linking the Theater District with hotels, office buildings, and retail stores, these tunnels provide an unusual way to explore the sites of Houston.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points