First Saturday Arts Market

540 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Website
| +1 713-802-1213
First Saturday Arts Market Houston Texas United States

First Saturday Arts Market

If you're in Houston on the first Saturday of the month, don't miss this arts market. It was founded in 2004 by artist Mitch Cohen with a mission of providing an outlet for area artists to showcase their work on a monthly basis. Expect to find more than four dozen booths offering paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, and other handcrafted items at this family-friendly event, not to mention live music and gourmet food trucks. The market is held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. September through May, and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June through August.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

