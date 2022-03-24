First Saturday Arts Market
If you're in Houston on the first Saturday of the month, don't miss this arts market. It was founded in 2004 by artist Mitch Cohen with a mission of providing an outlet for area artists to showcase their work on a monthly basis. Expect to find more than four dozen booths offering paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, and other handcrafted items at this family-friendly event, not to mention live music and gourmet food trucks. The market is held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. September through May, and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June through August.