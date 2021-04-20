Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

Buffalo Soliders National Museum
Founded in 2000 with a mission of preserving the legacy of the African American soldier, this nonprofit museum is filled with memorabilia, historical artifacts, prints, and film documenting the importance of the Buffalo Soldiers—a contingent of African American men and women who fought bravely during American wars between 1866 and 1951, from the Civil War to the Korean War. Exhibits focus on everything from artillery used by African-American soldiers to the role of the soldiers in the Vietnam War. Admission is $10 for adults, free for children five and under. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.