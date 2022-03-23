Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Holocaust Museum Houston

5401 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004, USA
Website
| +1 713-942-8000
Holocaust Museum Houston Houston Texas United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

Holocaust Museum Houston

Providing a vital reminder of why it’s essential to remember the past, the Holocaust Museum Houston is at once fascinating, educational, and sobering. With a mission of educating students and the public about the dangers of prejudice and hatred in society, the museum is filled with artifacts, photographs, text panels, and film reels from the Holocaust. Among the must-see items: a Danish rescue boat that was used to save 7,000 people from execution; a World War II railcar similar to what was used to transport millions of people to their deaths; and the Eric Alexander Garden of Hope, created in memory of the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed Mondays except on MLK Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. General admission is $19.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom