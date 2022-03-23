Holocaust Museum Houston
Providing a vital reminder of why it’s essential to remember the past, the Holocaust Museum Houston
is at once fascinating, educational, and sobering. With a mission of educating students and the public about the dangers of prejudice and hatred in society, the museum is filled with artifacts, photographs, text panels, and film reels from the Holocaust. Among the must-see items: a Danish rescue boat that was used to save 7,000 people from execution; a World War II railcar similar to what was used to transport millions of people to their deaths; and the Eric Alexander Garden of Hope, created in memory of the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed Mondays except on MLK Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. General admission is $19.