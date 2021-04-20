Where are you going?
Diana Cavagnaro Milliner Shop

315 4th Avenue
Website
| +1 619-239-4287
Beautiful, Handcrafted Hats in the Gaslamp San Diego California United States

Diana Cavagnaro has been making hats for almost 30 years. She teaches millinery classes from her studio in the Gaslamp and travels around Southern California for trunk shows. Her hats are a staple at the Del Mar racetrack, and are featured in many fashion magazines. She is well known in the community for her charity work and is a fixture in the Gaslamp.

Diana is a warm, down-to-earth person, who enjoys her work. She has many hats at her shop, or you can order a custom one. If you love to wear hats, you should definitely plan to stop by Diana's shop if you're ever in the Gaslamp, San Diego.

Tip: Visit her shop by appointment only—see her website for contact information.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

