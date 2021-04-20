Desa Pandan

Ramadan Bazaar: Chicken on a Stick

'Ayam Percik' is a Malay dish which mixes a special sauce (the 'percik') with the chicken ('ayam'). It's usually eaten with rice.



But here the grilled chickens are sold on sticks, sort of like a huge satay. Even though they all looked the same to me at first, the difference in price is down to the parts of the chicken: the breasts cost MYR 3.00 and the thighs cost MYR 6.00.