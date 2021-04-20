Old Jewish Quarter (Mellah)
Médina, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Photo by Michael Hanson
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Mellah's Moroccan Markets“The Medina is like Brooklyn in that there are all sorts of neighborhoods within it. The Old Jewish Quarter is still a very local place. It feels like Marrakech 30 years ago—a bit rugged and run-down, but it’s cool to wander around in. There are a bunch of shops selling herbs and spices and crafts such as jewelry.”-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj
This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.