Old Jewish Quarter (Mellah)

Médina, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm

“The Medina is like Brooklyn in that there are all sorts of neighborhoods within it. The Old Jewish Quarter is still a very local place. It feels like Marrakech 30 years ago—a bit rugged and run-down, but it’s cool to wander around in. There are a bunch of shops selling herbs and spices and crafts such as jewelry.”-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj

This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.
By Gisela Williams , AFAR Contributor

