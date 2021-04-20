Traveling without moving!

Living in Marrakesh for a couple of years I heard about this place hidden in medina close to my place but... I was unable to find it! One day, having coffee and reading book I hear someone talking about the photographer owner of the place! I ask people about, it was his business partner... lucky me. From there I go for coffee, tea, fresh juices almost everyday if my job give me enough time to! There you'll travel around Hassan Hajjaj's world which is for me like a new continent I discover. Part of Africa with colors, musics, simple ideas, Part of european sense of humor, Part of the world but with a new eye to catch it! I moved a lot around the world, but this place keep a real different feeling for me... Once you spend time there you feel like able to approach Morocco with an other eye! Just go there and let me know!