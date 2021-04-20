Riad Yima
52 derb Aarjane Rahba lakdima Medina, Marrakech, Marrakesh 40030, Morocco
| +212 5243-91987
Photo by Abdelghafour Benbadryef
More info
Sat - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri 10am - 1:30pm
Artist Hassan Hajjaj's Studio and TearoomsThe gallery, boutique, and tearooms of Morocco’s most famous living artist, Hassan Hajjaj, is an essential stop for any art lovers staying in the city. Tucked away down a narrow alley behind the Rahba Lakdima (otherwise known as the Place des Épices), it's like stumbling into a jewel box filled with pop-art treasures. Hajjaj made a name for himself with a series of photographs titled Kech Angels, which depicted local girls on mopeds dressed in eye-popping robes. The collection has been exhibited all over the world in such illustrious venues as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Institut des Cultures d’Islam in Paris, but nowhere beats enjoying the work on home turf. While you’re there, treat yourself to his iconic recycled home and fashion pieces, such as a sardine-can lantern, a pair of babouches (Moroccan slippers) cut from a flour sack, or a stool from an oil drum. And if you hang around for a pot of mint tea in the courtyard, you might even meet the man himself.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Marrakech Tea Time in Hassan Hajjaj's Gallery
The ground floor of Hassan Hajjaj’s courtyard home showcases his work, including shoes, furniture, and his portraits of Marrakech residents. His staff always welcomes visitors with a cup of mint tea. This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A Touch of Kitsch in the Marrakech Medina
Morocco is riddled with riads, palaces, and restaurants set to fulfill your most ostentatious Arabian Nights fantasy — but all the arches and lanterns and carpets do get old after awhile. If ever you wanted to see what Moroccan kitsch looks like, head straight to Riad Yima, a pop-art gallery and boutique owned by celebrated Morocco and UK based photographer Hassan Hajjaj. You'll find his edgy portraits along side a carefully curated range of funky shirts, caftans, and babouches (unlike any you'll find in the medina, I promise you), and yes, those are lanterns in the picture — only these are fashioned out of household paint and sardine cans. Hajjaj takes all your preconceived notions of Moroccan design and turns them on their head. You can have a coffee at the cute little tables fashioned from Arabic stop signs and soak it all in. You've never seen Morocco look quite like this before.
almost 7 years ago
Traveling without moving!
Living in Marrakesh for a couple of years I heard about this place hidden in medina close to my place but... I was unable to find it! One day, having coffee and reading book I hear someone talking about the photographer owner of the place! I ask people about, it was his business partner... lucky me. From there I go for coffee, tea, fresh juices almost everyday if my job give me enough time to! There you'll travel around Hassan Hajjaj's world which is for me like a new continent I discover. Part of Africa with colors, musics, simple ideas, Part of european sense of humor, Part of the world but with a new eye to catch it! I moved a lot around the world, but this place keep a real different feeling for me... Once you spend time there you feel like able to approach Morocco with an other eye! Just go there and let me know!