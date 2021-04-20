Condesa Coffee
480 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast
| +1 404-524-5054
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sat, Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 9pm
Sipping Coffee and Cocktails on Freedom ParkwayThis Freedom Parkway coffee shop is for early birds and night owls alike, serving up Counter Culture coffee every morning at 7 am and switching to cocktails and beer at 5 pm. Condesa has a rotating selection of craft beer, wine and unique cocktails. Try the Nixon Was a Russian, which incorporates both espresso and vodka.
Condesa also serves small bites and sandwiches if you're spending the afternoon there with your laptop. They also sell breakfast items and pastries from Alon's Bakery.