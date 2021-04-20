Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Condesa Coffee

480 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast
Website
| +1 404-524-5054
Sipping Coffee and Cocktails on Freedom Parkway Atlanta Georgia United States
Sipping Coffee and Cocktails on Freedom Parkway Atlanta Georgia United States
Sipping Coffee and Cocktails on Freedom Parkway Atlanta Georgia United States
Sipping Coffee and Cocktails on Freedom Parkway Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 9pm

Sipping Coffee and Cocktails on Freedom Parkway

This Freedom Parkway coffee shop is for early birds and night owls alike, serving up Counter Culture coffee every morning at 7 am and switching to cocktails and beer at 5 pm. Condesa has a rotating selection of craft beer, wine and unique cocktails. Try the Nixon Was a Russian, which incorporates both espresso and vodka.

Condesa also serves small bites and sandwiches if you're spending the afternoon there with your laptop. They also sell breakfast items and pastries from Alon's Bakery.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points