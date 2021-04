Churreria La Mañueta in Pamplona, Spain

The churros here supposedly get their crispy exterior from being cooked over an ax-cut beech-wood fire. You can sample the results when the 140-year-old shop is open: only two Saturdays in June, every day during the San Fermín festival in July, and Sundays in October.34/948-227-627. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.