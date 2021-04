Apache Profile in 'the Land of Standing-up Rocks'

A couple of years ago, on Black Friday, my wife and I headed away from the malls of Tucson and into the mountains: Chiricahua National Monument, just west of the New Mexico border in SE Arizona , was one of the last strongholds of the Chiricahua Apaches, who called this area "the land of standing-up rocks."This particular mountain peak is Cochise Head (elev. 8087'); cock your head to the right and it resembles a man's profile. The 'eyelash' is formed by a tall Douglas fir tree. The volcanic formation is named after Chief Cochise, who died in 1874. About a decade after his death, several hundred of his surviving fellow Apaches were deported to Florida, never to return to their homeland again...The history of the American Southwest is a sobering mix of people on the move with conflicting labels: pioneers/invaders, defenders/terrorists, war/genocide, natives/aliens...It still hasn't been all sorted out.