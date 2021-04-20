Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chinesischer Turm

Englischer Garten
Website
| +49 89 3838730
Beer Gardens of Munich Munich Germany
Munich's Best Beer Garden Munich Germany
Beer Gardens of Munich Munich Germany
Munich's Best Beer Garden Munich Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 6pm

Beer Gardens of Munich

One of the most enjoyable things you can do in Munich is sit down at a bench in one of the many beautiful beer gardens, which serve as familiar gathering points for locals, friends, and visitors alike. The beer is top-notch, and the atmosphere warm and friendly—it's impossible not to have a good time.

The second largest beer garden in Munich is under a tall pagoda, the Chinesischer Turm, set against the beautiful backdrop of the Englisher Garten.


Used under a [Creative Commons Attribution license|http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/].
By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Charissa Fay
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Munich's Best Beer Garden

The Englischer Garten (or English Garden) is Munich's most beautiful public park. And with 910 acres, it is Europe's largest city park and a wonderful place for a relaxing stroll, brisk jog or easy bike ride. The park is named for its English-style informal landscaping and includes a Japanese teahouse, a children's carousel, horse carriage rides, a Greek temple, surfing on a permanent wave in the river and an area for nude sunbathing!

There is also a Chinesischer Turm, or Chinese Tower. The 5-story pagoda was originally built in 1790 and rebuilt in 1952 after a fire. In the 19th century, up to 5,000 servants of Munich's noble families would meet here on Saturday mornings before work for a dance. Today, the festive Kocherlball takes place every July to celebrate those workers.

Best of all, the pagoda sits in the center of Munich's second-largest beer garden, which seats 7,000. The atmosphere is very convivial, with tables filled with groups of locals and tourists enjoying the city's best beer and the largest pretzels I have ever seen. Everyone is in a celebratory mood, soaking in the city's warm and welcoming atmosphere. A brass band (on weekends) further adds to the Bavarian atmosphere. Even on the busiest weekend, you will have no problem finding a seat.

I really loved Munich - the city has so much culturally to offer, and its beer gardens were absolutely wonderful places to spend a few hours at any time of day.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points