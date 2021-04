The Englischer Garten (or English Garden) is Munich 's most beautiful public park. And with 910 acres, it is Europe's largest city park and a wonderful place for a relaxing stroll, brisk jog or easy bike ride. The park is named for its English-style informal landscaping and includes a Japanese teahouse, a children's carousel, horse carriage rides, a Greek temple, surfing on a permanent wave in the river and an area for nude sunbathing!There is also a Chinesischer Turm, or Chinese Tower. The 5-story pagoda was originally built in 1790 and rebuilt in 1952 after a fire. In the 19th century, up to 5,000 servants of Munich's noble families would meet here on Saturday mornings before work for a dance. Today, the festive Kocherlball takes place every July to celebrate those workers.Best of all, the pagoda sits in the center of Munich's second-largest beer garden, which seats 7,000. The atmosphere is very convivial, with tables filled with groups of locals and tourists enjoying the city's best beer and the largest pretzels I have ever seen. Everyone is in a celebratory mood, soaking in the city's warm and welcoming atmosphere. A brass band (on weekends) further adds to the Bavarian atmosphere. Even on the busiest weekend, you will have no problem finding a seat.I really loved Munich - the city has so much culturally to offer, and its beer gardens were absolutely wonderful places to spend a few hours at any time of day.