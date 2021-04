Central Market Jalan Hang Kasturi, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Art You Can Walk Over Along the riverbank near Central Market, you'll find beautiful works of street art. These paintings were legally made with the blessings of Kuala Lumpur City Hall, which organized a competition recently to allow street artists to express themselves in a controlled environment.