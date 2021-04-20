Where are you going?
Catedral de Sal

Parque De La Sal, Zipaquirá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Website
| +57 1 8519502
Catedral de Sal, Colombia Zipaquira Colombia

More info

Sun 9am - 3:44pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5:40pm

Catedral de Sal, Colombia

Deep inside the Zipaquirá salt mines, a ramp leads to the three-nave Roman Catholic church and 14 smaller chapels that make up the Catedral de Sal. The church began as a small chapel where miners could pray, but it has grown into a labyrinth of tunnels that wind past reflection pools, marble sculptures, and altars that depict the life of Jesus.
Carrera 7, 30 miles north of Bogotá. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Pilar Mejia/AGE Fotostock
By Nicholas Gill , AFAR Contributor

