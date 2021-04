Casco Bay Lines

The Casco Bay Ferry offers a myriad of ways to see the Maine islands and coastline from the water. Choose from scenic cruises, a sunset run, or their most popular Mailboat run. Peaks Island is a quick 17 minutes away. On the island you can hike, enjoy the beach, or have a nice meal at one of the waterfront restaurants. Scenic cruises vary in length from 1.5 to 3.5 hours with stops along the way and chances to see the sun rise or set. Whatever you choose, it is a magical way to see the area from the water and the perfect way to enjoy a picnic of some of the fantastic local ingredients available in Portland