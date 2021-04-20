Peaks Island and the Casco Bay Lines

The locals you see on the streets of Portland aren’t all mainlanders. Many live on the islands along the coast and commute to the city via the ferries of the Casco Bay Lines. Peaks Island, formerly a summer resort area of hotels and arcades and theaters and now a year-round town, is a fun day trip—even if just for a short walk and an ice cream cone. The Fifth Maine Regiment Museum has, among displays about the island’s past, a tattered battle flag carried by the regiment throughout the Civil War on view.