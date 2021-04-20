Cape Coral Farmers Market SE 47th Terrace & SE 10th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904, USA

Eat Local in Cape Coral The Cape Coral Famers market is a year-round shopping experience that serves southwest Florida with fresh ingredients outdoors from December to April and indoors from May to November.



The market is filled with friendly and knowledgeable vendors offering fresh, healthy, and local produce, gulf-fresh seafood, fresh bakery items, German breads and pastries, handcrafted soaps and lotions, cheese, local honey, fresh-cut flowers, and much more.



The market is open on Tuesdays in Downtown Cape Coral.



