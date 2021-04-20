Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cape Coral Farmers Market

SE 47th Terrace & SE 10th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904, USA
Website
| +1 239-541-4665
Eat Local in Cape Coral Cape Coral Florida United States

More info

Sat 8am - 1pm

Eat Local in Cape Coral

The Cape Coral Famers market is a year-round shopping experience that serves southwest Florida with fresh ingredients outdoors from December to April and indoors from May to November.

The market is filled with friendly and knowledgeable vendors offering fresh, healthy, and local produce, gulf-fresh seafood, fresh bakery items, German breads and pastries, handcrafted soaps and lotions, cheese, local honey, fresh-cut flowers, and much more.

The market is open on Tuesdays in Downtown Cape Coral.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points