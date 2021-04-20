Canadian Maple Delights
84 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G6, Canada
| +1 514-765-3456
Sun - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm
Your One-Stop Shop for Maple ProductsLet's start with this. The province of Quebec produces over 80 percent of the world supply of maple syrup.
You're welcome.
Which means we know our stuff; we know precisely how to use it, with what ingredients and in what quantities (that is, with everything and as much as possible).
The Maple Delights shop is definitely for tourists to spend money, but that doesn't mean that money won't be well invested. Visitors can either opt for an on-the-spot treat, like ice cream, macarons (yes, you read that correctly), and even maple beignets, a traditional Québécois dish. Others can load up on take-away products like maple butter, all kinds of spreads, teas, and of course syrup.
All of these can be gifts for your loved ones back home, or gifts for yourself—for absolutely no reason other than you being fabulous and in Montreal.