Calle de la Cruz, 14

Anchoas Madrid Spain

Anchoas

One of the best things you can do in Madrid is go on a guided tapas crawl. If you don’t know much about Spain and/or don’t speak Spanish it’s best to have someone that knows what’s going on with you. Here are a few high notes from the crawl. My advice is to be bold and try new things. Don’t be scared and always hop into a bar where you see local people. Thank you to my new friend Carlos!

Anchoas (Anchovies) at Casa Toni.

By Ruddy Harootian , AFAR Local Expert

