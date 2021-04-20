Calle de la Cruz, 14
Calle de la Cruz, 14, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
AnchoasOne of the best things you can do in Madrid is go on a guided tapas crawl. If you don’t know much about Spain and/or don’t speak Spanish it’s best to have someone that knows what’s going on with you. Here are a few high notes from the crawl. My advice is to be bold and try new things. Don’t be scared and always hop into a bar where you see local people. Thank you to my new friend Carlos!
Anchoas (Anchovies) at Casa Toni.
