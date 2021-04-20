Cairo Tower Zamalek, Cairo Governorate, Egypt

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 12am

Night Tour at the Cairo Tower Cairo Tower, also known as El Gezira Tower or Borg Al Kahira, is considered one of the most prominent features of the Egyptian capital. Its partially open lattice-work design is intended to evoke a lotus plant. Visit the tower at night, where you can take photos of the beautiful panoramic view.