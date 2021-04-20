Where are you going?
Cairo Tower

Zamalek, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
+20 2 27365112
Cairo tower with sky Cairo Egypt
Cairo tower with sky Cairo Egypt

Sun - Sat 9am - 12am

Night Tour at the Cairo Tower

Cairo Tower, also known as El Gezira Tower or Borg Al Kahira, is considered one of the most prominent features of the Egyptian capital. Its partially open lattice-work design is intended to evoke a lotus plant. Visit the tower at night, where you can take photos of the beautiful panoramic view.
By bhgat ghoneim

bhgat ghoneim
almost 7 years ago

Cairo tower with sky

its wonderful view never see in my life its taken during the winter time the sky foggy with sun and rays its really incredible view .

