Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino

16 Saray El، Gezira St, Omar Al Khayam, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11211, Egypt
Website
| +20 2 27283000
The Lanterns at the Cairo Marriott

If I am ever reincarnated as an inanimate object, I wouldn't mind coming back as one of these lanterns.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

Jeremy Saum
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

The Religious Importance of Hotel Drawers

Open a drawer in an American hotel, you might find a Bible. Open one in Cairo, and you might be directed toward Mecca. I'm sure there's some message about our common humanity to be gleaned from this.
Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Minister of Tourism greets us

Dr. Monir Fakhri Abdel Nour, Minister of Tourism, greets us in the beautiful Salon Royal.

