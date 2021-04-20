Cairns Tropical Zoo
Captain Cook Hwy, Palm Cove QLD 4879, Australia
| +61 7 4055 3669
The Best Zoo in North Queensland: Cairns Tropical ZooAustralia has its fair share of zoos but the best one I went to was the one in Cairns. Yes, Taronga has the views but Cairns Tropical Zoo is where you can get really up close to animals and some that Taronga doesn't feature.
The big feature here is that you can cuddle and get your photo taken with the koala bears. The $18 fee covers the cost for caring for the koala colony and it is one of the few zoos in Australia that enables you to do so.
The range of animals you can encounter is impressive and if you have limited time, this is my choice as a one stop shop to see the best animals Australia has on offer. My favourites included the crocodiles, snakes, dingo, cassowary, and mahogany glider.
This definitely was one of the highlights of my trip to Australia and worth the 20 minute drive from Cairns.