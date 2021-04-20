Cadaqués
Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
Trip Out on Art History in CadequesThe Costa Brava of the Mediterranean is truly a magical place and there is no wonder why so many notable artists frequented the small town of Cadeques, Spain over the last century. This old fishing village is the epitome of picturesque with its many pebble beaches and dramatic cliffs looking out over the beautiful Mediterranean Sea.
Salvador Dali spent most of his adult life in Cadeques and his home there is now a museum (actually located across the bay in Port Lligat) where you can see a number of his works, see the trippy house he lived in for most his adult life, and view the last painting he ever put a brush to... it is still in the easel!
A visit to Cadeques and the Costa Brava should be slated on any trip to Catalonia! The town is around 2hrs from Barcelona by bus. Once in Cadeques plan on renting scooters to explore the nearby towns along the coast and swim on secluded beaches. The coast here is dramatic and beautiful!
The town is full of amazing cafes and restaurants that are bustling at night and serve amazing seafood and paella! While you explore the small, narrow cobblestone streets lined with local boutiques, you will realize that this town has changed very little over the past hundred years. It has a vibe that is absolutely magical!
almost 7 years ago
