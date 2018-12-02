Where are you going?
Brunel Raj

7 Waterloo St, Bristol BS8 4BT, UK
Website
| +44 117 973 2641
Best Curry in Clifton Bristol United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Thur 6pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

Best Curry in Clifton

In the cute neighborhood of Clifton, you may find (if you look carefully enough) Brunel Raj – hidden on the tiny alley of Waterloo Street. If you are in the area, you must go! Brunel Raj has some of the best Indian food I have ever tasted!. Being a vegetarian, I love the additional veg options available at Indian restaurants, and Brunel did not disappoint. I just wish I lived closer so I could go back more often!
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

